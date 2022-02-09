Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 15 of 15]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    A USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) commissioning book with signatures from Sailors assigned to Ford is displayed during a dinner with students, community members and veterans at Albion College in Albion, Michigan, September 2, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7401190
    VIRIN: 220902-N-DN657-2140
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

