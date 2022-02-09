USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

Cmdr. Richard Rosenbusch, from New Baltimore, Michigan, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) assistant air officer, signs a Ford commissioning book during a dinner with students, community members and veterans at Albion College in Albion, Michigan, September 2, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

