Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tyler Westbrook, from Port Huron, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, speaks with a member of the Albion community during a panel with Ford's Sailors for a Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service event at Albion College in Albion, Michigan, September 2, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 17:27 Photo ID: 7401184 VIRIN: 220902-N-DN657-2065 Resolution: 3288x2192 Size: 1.36 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Hometown: PORT HURON, MI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.