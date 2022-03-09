Sailors Receive Mail

220904-N-XN177-1047 SINGAPORE (Sept. 4, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mica Hansen, from Everett, Washington, scans packages in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

