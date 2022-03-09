Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Receive Mail [Image 18 of 22]

    Sailors Receive Mail

    SINGAPORE

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220904-N-XN177-1047 SINGAPORE (Sept. 4, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mica Hansen, from Everett, Washington, scans packages in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7401088
    VIRIN: 220904-N-XN177-1047
    Resolution: 3151x2100
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Receive Mail [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Pulls into Singapore
    USS Tripoli Pulls into Singapore
    USS Tripoli Pulls into Singapore
    USS Tripoli Pulls into Singapore
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Sailors Fold Ensign
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event
    Sailors Fold Ensign
    Sailor stands watch
    Sailors Receive Mail
    Sailors Receive Mail
    Sailors Receive Mail
    Sailors Receive Mail
    Sailors Receive Mail
    Sailors Receive Mail
    Sailors Receive Mail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT