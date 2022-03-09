Sailors Receive Mail

220904-N-XN177-1007 SINGAPORE (Sept. 4, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tavares Frazier, from Miami, sorts mail in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 09:40 Photo ID: 7401087 VIRIN: 220904-N-XN177-1007 Resolution: 3617x2411 Size: 1.48 MB Location: SG