    Sailor stands watch [Image 15 of 22]

    Sailor stands watch

    SINGAPORE

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220904-N-CM110-1048 SINGAPORE (Sept. 4, 2022) – Seaman Obiora Onyebukwa, from New York, mans the net terminal on the fantail aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 09:40
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy
    Tripoli

