Ali Al Salem says goodbye to 41st EAS, welcome to 39th EAS

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron finish working on a C-130J from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 31, 2022. Airmen and aircraft from the 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron have been transporting cargo to regions around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility throughout their deployment and have passed on their operations to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022, by SSgt Dalton Williams