A C-130J from the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares for a mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 31, 2022. Airmen and aircraft from the 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas have been transporting cargo to regions around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility throughout their deployment and have passed on their operations to the 39th EAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 04:11 Photo ID: 7401008 VIRIN: 220831-F-DJ189-1126 Resolution: 5728x3811 Size: 145.01 KB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ali Al Salem says goodbye to 41st EAS, welcome to 39th EAS [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.