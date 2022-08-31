Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ali Al Salem says goodbye to 41st EAS, welcome to 39th EAS [Image 1 of 3]

    Ali Al Salem says goodbye to 41st EAS, welcome to 39th EAS

    KUWAIT

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    C-130Js from the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas and from the 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, prepare for a mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 31, 2022. Airmen and aircraft from the 41st EAS have been transporting cargo to regions around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility throughout their deployment and have passed on their operations to the 39th EAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

