US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

Airman 1st Class Lahjahniek Ramdene, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron aerial refueling specialist, secures an aircrew escape hatch on a KC-135 Stratotanker before a Bomber Task Force mission, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept 4, 2022. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to regional security and stability by showing how the U.S. will decisively respond to threats against U.S., coalition and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

