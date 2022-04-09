US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, along with other U.S. aircraft, conducted theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen ties within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

