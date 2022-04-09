A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, along with other U.S. aircraft, conducted theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen ties within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.05.2022 04:32 Photo ID: 7401004 VIRIN: 220904-F-JG883-1318 Resolution: 3364x2609 Size: 474.12 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.