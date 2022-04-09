Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 1 of 3]

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Rachael Kelly, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot flies in support of a Bomber Task Force mission over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept 4, 2022. BTF Missions demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to regional security and stability by showing how the U.S. will decisively respond to threats against the U.S., coalition and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 04:32
    Photo ID: 7401003
    VIRIN: 220904-F-JG883-1278
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea
    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea
    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    B-52H Stratofortresses
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT