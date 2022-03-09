British Army soldiers with the 82nd Air Assault Support Squadron prepare their M4 carbines for multinational breach training during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 05:43
|Photo ID:
|7400675
|VIRIN:
|220903-A-OD941-1020
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Get Ready to Engage [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT