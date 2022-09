Prepare for the breach

Staff Sgt. Brandon Garner, a platoon Sgt with the Moundsville-based 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), spools his modern demolitions initiator during multinational breach training during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker)

