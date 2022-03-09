Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepare for the breach [Image 1 of 4]

    Prepare for the breach

    GEORGIA

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Garner, a platoon Sgt with the Moundsville-based 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), spools his modern demolitions initiator during multinational breach training during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 05:43
    Location: GE
    USArmy
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity
    Ready&Resilient
    Naational Guard

