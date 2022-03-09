Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breach Breach Breach!

    Breach Breach Breach!

    VAZIANI TRAINING CENTER, GEORGIA

    09.03.2022

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and British Army Soldiers detonate an obstacle while conducting multinational breach training during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 05:43
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING CENTER, GE
