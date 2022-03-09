Breach Breach Breach!

U.S. and British Army Soldiers detonate an obstacle while conducting multinational breach training during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker)

