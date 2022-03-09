DPAA Conducts Mountain Training

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Jerod Hay, a service member with the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), descends a rope during a training event in Santiago, Panama, Sept. 3, 2022. DPAA will be conducting recovery operations in Panama through mid-December in hopes of finding missing naval aircrew members lost during a training flight in 1985. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Zachary T. Beatty)

