U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Kevin Anderson, a Mountaineer with the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), discusses operating procedures with other DPAA service members and service members of Panama Servicio Nacional Aeronaval Security Forces during a training event in Santiago, Panama, Sept. 3, 2022. DPAA will be conducting recovery operations in Panama through mid-December in hopes of finding missing naval aircrew members lost during a training flight in 1985. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 20:42 Photo ID: 7400644 VIRIN: 220903-M-VX661-1001 Resolution: 5729x3824 Size: 1.85 MB Location: SANTIAGO, PA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Conducts Mountain Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.