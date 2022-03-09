Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Conducts Mountain Training in Panama [Image 3 of 5]

    DPAA Conducts Mountain Training in Panama

    SANTIAGO, PANAMA

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Jacobs , a Mountaineer with the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), discusses rappelling procedures with service members of Panama Servicio Nacional Aeronaval Security Forces during a training event in Santiago, Panama, Sept. 3, 2022. DPAA will be conducting recovery operations in Panama through mid-December in hopes of finding missing naval aircrew members lost during a training flight in 1985. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Zachary T. Beatty)

    TAGS

    Panama
    mountain training
    DPAA
    Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency

