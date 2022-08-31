ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Thomas signals an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, during flight operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), Aug. 31, 2022. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is scheduled to participate in Fleet Week Maryland 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7400617
|VIRIN:
|220831-N-YD864-2028
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT