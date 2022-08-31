Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Conducts Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Thomas signals an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, during flight operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21), Aug. 31, 2022. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is scheduled to participate in Fleet Week Maryland 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

