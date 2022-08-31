ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) conduct a vertical replenishment with an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, during flight operations, Aug. 31, 2022. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is scheduled to participate in Fleet Week Maryland 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7400621 VIRIN: 220831-N-YD864-2056 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.1 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.