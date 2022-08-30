332d Aerial Expeditionary Wing leadership honors the senior airmen who have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 30, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 06:45
|Photo ID:
|7400465
|VIRIN:
|220830-Z-DY904-1059
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party
No keywords found.
