The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing held a staff sergeant release party to honor the senior airmen selected for promotion into the rank of staff sergeant. This marks an airman’s first entry to the non-commissioned officer tier, and the transition from skilled labor to leadership and supervision, shaping the future of the Air Force.
Brig. Gen. Ryan Messer and Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Eberlin personally congratulated the airmen on their accomplishment and advised them on taking on their new challenges and responsibilities. The senior airmen selected for promotion are:
Aaron Cardenas
Donte Dotson
Andre Butler
Chris Flores
Dason Riley
Spelman Myers
David Belfield
Andrew Harn
Joseph Brasil
Skyler McColloch
Kendall Smith
Tommy Tran
Angel Boria
Daimien Jay
Chamy Sereseres
Dominic Alese
Brandon Mauldin
The party was attended by their friends and colleagues.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 06:52
|Story ID:
|428628
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party, by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS
