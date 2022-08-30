332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.30.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing held a staff sergeant release party to honor the senior airmen selected for promotion into the rank of staff sergeant. This marks an airman’s first entry to the non-commissioned officer tier, and the transition from skilled labor to leadership and supervision, shaping the future of the Air Force.
    Brig. Gen. Ryan Messer and Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Eberlin personally congratulated the airmen on their accomplishment and advised them on taking on their new challenges and responsibilities. The senior airmen selected for promotion are:
    Aaron Cardenas
    Donte Dotson
    Andre Butler
    Chris Flores
    Dason Riley
    Spelman Myers
    David Belfield
    Andrew Harn
    Joseph Brasil
    Skyler McColloch
    Kendall Smith
    Tommy Tran
    Angel Boria
    Daimien Jay
    Chamy Sereseres
    Dominic Alese
    Brandon Mauldin

    The party was attended by their friends and colleagues.

