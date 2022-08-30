332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party

The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing held a staff sergeant release party to honor the senior airmen selected for promotion into the rank of staff sergeant. This marks an airman’s first entry to the non-commissioned officer tier, and the transition from skilled labor to leadership and supervision, shaping the future of the Air Force.

Brig. Gen. Ryan Messer and Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Eberlin personally congratulated the airmen on their accomplishment and advised them on taking on their new challenges and responsibilities. The senior airmen selected for promotion are:

Aaron Cardenas

Donte Dotson

Andre Butler

Chris Flores

Dason Riley

Spelman Myers

David Belfield

Andrew Harn

Joseph Brasil

Skyler McColloch

Kendall Smith

Tommy Tran

Angel Boria

Daimien Jay

Chamy Sereseres

Dominic Alese

Brandon Mauldin



The party was attended by their friends and colleagues.

