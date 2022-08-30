Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 1 of 3]

    332d AEW Staff Sgt. Release Party

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d Aerial Expeditionary Wing leadership honors the senior airmen who have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 30, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    VIRIN: 220830-Z-DY904-1001
