    Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive [Image 5 of 17]

    Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hawaii's Lieutenant Governor Josh Green; Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Pacific, Col. Bill Soliz, Commanding Officer, Tripler Army Medical Center; and leadership and staff from the Hawaii Market, Tripler Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic- Schofield Barracks, and AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group visited the bone marrow drive at the Navy Exchange. They met with potential bone marrow donors and recipients at the event and showed their support for the cause!

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 18:45
    Photo ID: 7400343
    VIRIN: 220901-D-HQ507-645
    Resolution: 3000x1982
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive [Image 17 of 17], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

