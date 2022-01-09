Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive [Image 16 of 17]

    Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Each year in the United States, more than 12,000 individuals are diagnosed with a disease that requires a bone marrow transplant. Elba Adams is one such candidate who was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), also known as "pre-leukemia." Her best form of treatment is a Blood Stem Cell Transplant. Read more about her story in the photos. Currently, there are no matching donors for Elba. During the bone marrow drive on Sept. 1 at the Navy Exchange, she shared her story and inspired others to join the bone marrow donor registry through a simple cheek swab. YOU could be a match for Elba or one of the other individuals waiting for a match.

    On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hawaii's Lieutenant Governor Josh Green; Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Pacific, Col. Bill Soliz, Commanding Officer, Tripler Army Medical Center; and leadership and staff from the Hawaii Market, Tripler Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic- Schofield Barracks, and AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group visited the bone marrow drive at the Navy Exchange. They met with potential bone marrow donors and recipients at the event and showed their support for the cause!

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 18:45
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive [Image 17 of 17], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS

