On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hawaii's Lieutenant Governor Josh Green; Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Pacific, Col. Bill Soliz, Commanding Officer, Tripler Army Medical Center; and leadership and staff from the Hawaii Market, Tripler Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic- Schofield Barracks, and AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group visited the bone marrow drive at the Navy Exchange. They met with potential bone marrow donors and recipients at the event and showed their support for the cause!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 18:45 Photo ID: 7400344 VIRIN: 220901-D-HQ507-174 Resolution: 3000x2110 Size: 3.62 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Bone Marrow Drive [Image 17 of 17], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.