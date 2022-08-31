Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WWII Merchant Mariner Posthumously Presented Congressional Gold Medal [Image 5 of 5]

    WWII Merchant Mariner Posthumously Presented Congressional Gold Medal

    TILTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class CARLOS TOBON 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Dwight A. Smith, Jr. speaks during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on behalf of his late father, Capt. Dwight A. Smith, a Merchant Mariner who served during World War II, in Tilton, New Hampshire, Aug 31, 2022. In 2020, Congress passed the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act to recognize merchant mariners for their courage and contributions during the war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Tobon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 09:28
    Photo ID: 7399743
    VIRIN: 220831-G-AP035-1282
    Location: TILTON, NH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Merchant Mariner Posthumously Presented Congressional Gold Medal [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 CARLOS TOBON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Appreciation
    Posthumously
    Sacrifice
    Senate
    WWII
    Civilian Sailors

