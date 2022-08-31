Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander, First Coast Guard District, Dwight A. Smith, Jr. and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen gather together following

the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on behalf of the late Capt. Dwight A. Smith, a Merchant Mariner who served during World War II, during a ceremony in Tilton, New Hampshire, Aug 31, 2022. In 2020, Congress passed the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act to recognize merchant mariners for their courage and contributions during the war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Tobon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 09:28 Photo ID: 7399718 VIRIN: 220831-G-AP035-1348 Resolution: 4016x2681 Size: 8.78 MB Location: TILTON, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII Merchant Mariner Posthumously Presented Congressional Gold Medal [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 CARLOS TOBON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.