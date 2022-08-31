WWII Merchant Mariner Posthumously Presented Congressional Gold Medal

Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander, First Coast Guard District, presents Dwight A. Smith, Jr. a challenge coin during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on behalf of his late father, Capt. Dwight A. Smith, a Merchant Mariner who served during World War II, in Tilton, New Hampshire, Aug 31, 2022. In 2020, Congress passed the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act to recognize merchant mariners for their courage and contributions during the war. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Tobon)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Location: TILTON, NH, US