220830-N-QI593-1120 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Jerson Otavalo, left, from New York, guides close-in weapons system ammunition into storage on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 30, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 08:06 Photo ID: 7399628 VIRIN: 220830-N-QI593-1120 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.46 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.