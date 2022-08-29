The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220829-N-QI593-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Nahomy Garcia Murcia, from Palmdale, California, demonstrates locking the port shaft during an engineering propulsion limiting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 29, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

Date Taken: 08.29.2022