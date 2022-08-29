220829-N-QI593-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Trevor Billings, from Buford, Georgia, reports simulated engineering casualty updates to damage control central during an engineering propulsion limiting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 29, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 08:06 Photo ID: 7399621 VIRIN: 220829-N-QI593-1004 Resolution: 6009x4006 Size: 2.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.