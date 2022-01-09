Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home [Image 3 of 4]

    Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force military postal clerks from the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, along with volunteers, scan and sort incoming mail at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2022. Volunteers assist with unloading and sorting incoming mail. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 03:58
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Airforce
    AirPower
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    379AEW

