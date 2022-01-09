Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Manrrique, a military postal clerk with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron scans a package in the mail room at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2022. Incoming mail is manually scanned and organized. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 03:59
|Photo ID:
|7399503
|VIRIN:
|220901-Z-LB784-1168
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
