    Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home [Image 2 of 4]

    Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Manrrique, a military postal clerk with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron scans a package in the mail room at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2022. Incoming mail is manually scanned and organized. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7399503
    VIRIN: 220901-Z-LB784-1168
    Resolution: 7230x4820
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Airforce
    AirPower
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    379AEW

