U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bobby Lo, a military postal clerk with the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, sorts mail on a shelf at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2022. Upon reception, parcels are categorized on shelves based on where they need to go. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 04:03 Photo ID: 7399502 VIRIN: 220901-Z-LB784-1058 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.49 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mail Clerks Ensure Connection to Home [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.