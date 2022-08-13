Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) medical professionals perform a hernia repair on a patient aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

