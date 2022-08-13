PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, performs a hernia repair on a patient aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 03:34
|Photo ID:
|7399490
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-AU520-2005
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT