    Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) [Image 1 of 4]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)

    PHILIPPINES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, performs a hernia repair on a patient aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Philippines
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

