U.S. Air Force Airmen perform maintenance on an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. Providing global support means global maintenance, and USAF Airmen can move to any location at a moment’s notice to provide consistent air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7399295
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-ID578-1040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT