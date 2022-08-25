F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal

U.S. Air Force Airmen perform maintenance on an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. Providing global support means global maintenance, and USAF Airmen can move to any location at a moment’s notice to provide consistent air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

