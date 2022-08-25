U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrive at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. Pacific Air Forces has an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7399294
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-ID578-1018
|Resolution:
|6564x3315
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT