Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal [Image 2 of 3]

    F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrive at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. Pacific Air Forces has an enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:29
    Photo ID: 7399294
    VIRIN: 220825-F-ID578-1018
    Resolution: 6564x3315
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal
    F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal
    F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    Pilot
    F-22
    Australia
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    RAAF
    USAF
    Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal
    Joint Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT