F-22 Arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal

U.S. Air Force Capt. Dillon Garvin, 19th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, is assisted out of his aircraft by Senior Airman Teagan McArthur, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022. Operating U.S. aircraft and personnel alongside Australian allies strengthens interoperability and enhances international relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

