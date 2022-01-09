Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov stand for the playing of each countries national anthems played by the Pentagon Honor Guard Band prior to bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 16:58 Photo ID: 7398997 VIRIN: 220901-D-XI929-1005 Resolution: 7572x5048 Size: 19.48 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.