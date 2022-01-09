Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov signs the guest book at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., prior to a bilateral exchange meeting hosted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Sept. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7399002
|VIRIN:
|220901-D-XI929-1010
|Resolution:
|8104x5403
|Size:
|36.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
