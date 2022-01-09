Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov [Image 1 of 20]

    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov for a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 16:58
    Photo ID: 7398993
    VIRIN: 220901-D-XI929-1002
    Resolution: 5687x3791
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov
    Secretary Austin hosts Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Danish Defense Minister
    Bilateral Exchange
    SecDef Austin
    Minister Morten Bodskov

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT