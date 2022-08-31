Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations

    AICHI, JAPAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220831-N-UF592-1091 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2022) Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Aug. 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

