USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations

220831-N-UF592-1091 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2022) Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Aug. 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

