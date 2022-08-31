Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 8 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations

    JAPAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackie Hart 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220831-N-BR419-1165 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jack Carson, left, from Clifton Park, New York, and Lt. j.g. Mike Hanling, from Wilmington, Delaware, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations, Aug. 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    CVN 76
    Boatswain’s Mate
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Boat Ops

