USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations

220831-N-BR419-1165 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jack Carson, left, from Clifton Park, New York, and Lt. j.g. Mike Hanling, from Wilmington, Delaware, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations, Aug. 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

