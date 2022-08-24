Linebacker of the Week: Carly A. Macias

Carly A. Macias, community recreation manager with the 36th Force Support Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon Jr., chief select with the 36th Maintenance Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 24, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Allison Martin)

