Carly A. Macias, community recreation manager with the 36th Force Support Squadron, consults with an Airman at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 24, 2022. Macias manages and administers a comprehensive and diverse year around recreation program and various recreation facilities to include, Outdoor Recreation, information, ticket and tours and special events.
(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)
This work, Linebacker of the Week: Carly A. Macias [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
