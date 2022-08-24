Carly A. Macias, community recreation manager with the 36th Force Support Squadron, consults with an Airman at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 24, 2022. Macias manages and administers a comprehensive and diverse year around recreation program and various recreation facilities to include, Outdoor Recreation, information, ticket and tours and special events.

(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 01:23 Photo ID: 7397465 VIRIN: 220824-F-PX509-483 Resolution: 5477x3601 Size: 1.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Carly A. Macias [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.