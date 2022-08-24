Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Carly A. Macias [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Carly A. Macias

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Carly A. Macias, community recreation manager with the 36th Force Support Squadron, consults with an Airman at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 24, 2022. Macias manages and administers a comprehensive and diverse year around recreation program and various recreation facilities to include, Outdoor Recreation, information, ticket and tours and special events.
    (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)

