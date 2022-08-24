Linebacker of the Week: Carly A. Macias

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- Carly A. Macias, a community recreation manager with the 36th Force Support squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 24, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



Since April 22, 2022, Carly Macias executed six major community and special events taking place on Andersen. These events brought out a combined total of 4,800 people. The events provided professional entertainment, cultural education, recreational activities, life skill enhancement and relaxation. The events greatly improved the morale and quality of life of our military members and their families.



“The best part of my job I would have to say is the take away that the families and Airmen get from our programs, giving them all things to do and not feeling so remote out here,” said Macias.



One of many events put on by Macias, Tao Tao Guahan, increased the interaction between Team Andersen and Guam’s rich heritage. The event featured educational activities showcasing traditional hunting, fishing, weaving and cooking demonstrations. Additionally, the CHamorro language and history was on full display through a singing and dancing performance. The entire event provided mutual respect and built ties between the on and off-base community.



Another responsibility took on by Macias includes travel advising. She researched and informed customers on new protocols for traveling under current COVID-19 guidance. She also contacted four embassies to determine visa requirements and travel restrictions to mitigate issues. By doing this Macias saved customers over $30,000 in delays, testing and quarantine hotel fees.



Macias was vital to Andersen’s Freedom Fest celebration. She proposed alternate locations increasing the fireworks vantage point, and enhancing entertainment for all spectators. She also redesigned the overall map of the new venue, streamlined flow of food tents, car show, rides and live entertainment for over 1,100 people in attendance.



Macias provided oversight and boosted patronage for several events and trips. She obtained $2,500 in sponsorship dollars, decreasing out of pocket expenses for 50 Airmen.

Her work ethic and unit involvement sets the tone for her peers and Airmen to emulate. She constantly demonstrates the importance of leading people and improving the unit by facilitating squadron professional development seminars and mentoring sessions.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52 H stratoforttesses from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Macias!

